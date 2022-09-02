Elizabeth City Police
Agustin F. Francisco, 31, of the 300 block of Forest Skipper Drive, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Idasha Jalee Warren, 28, of the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jaquay McKay Hassell, 21, of the 1400 block of River Road, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Justin Wells, of the 300 block of Bell Street, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with one felony count of fraud, obtaining property on false pretense, and one misdemeanor count of fraud. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Carrillo Bruno Chavez, 36, of the 1720 block of Fair Wind Court, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Darrell Darnell Hall, 44, of the 1340 block of Bluff Point Road, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with one felony count of fraud, obtaining property on false pretense, and one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Joshua James Arnold, 33, of the 70 block of Jackson Street, Plymouth, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court, one misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $46,000 secured bond.
Brandon Odell Johnson, 18, of the 200 block of Speed Street, issued a criminal summons on Aug. 14 for one misdemeanor count each of possession of Scheduled VI controlled substance (less than 1 and ½ ounce) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timoteo De Leon Morales, 30, of the 200 block of W. Church Street, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, plus two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $13,000 secured bond.
Darriah Luster, 26, of the 800 block of McMakin Street, Raleigh, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Sarah Jane Fullam, 38, of the 510 block of Jefferson Avenue, Cape Charles, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Zaurnice Tamiko King, 25, of the 910 block of Fifth Street, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of probation violation. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Robert Bryson Ghose Jr., 36, of the 100 block of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with driving without liability insurance.
Robert Frank Stumm, 68, of the 100 block of A St., Camden, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jennifer Renee Oraczewski, 38, of the 5200 block of Arthur Circle, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Tekasia Nicole Riddick, 28, of the 300 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses. She was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.
Kristin Elaine Wade, 35, of the 600 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with seven counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $80,000 secured bond.
Latoria Monique Clagon, 37, of the 100 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Timothy Martin Ussery, 41, address not released, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 11 for a charge of resisting arrest.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 38, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $200 cash bond was set. Smithson continued to be confined at Albemarle District Jail on an unrelated a charge.
Amanda Marie Patterson, 34, of the 200 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 16 for communicating threats.
Maurice Trevon Lashon Baum Jr., 30, of the 700 block of Dryridge Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods, willfully destroying crab pots, selling fish/crabs without a dealer’s license, using a vessel without commercial fishing registration, use of improper crab pot bouys, using crab pots without escape rings and impeding boat access. A $4,000 unsecured bond was set.
Mark Allen Caldwell, 39, of the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Andre Darnell Lightfoot, 49, of the 300 block of Burke St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with felony first-degree burglary. A $10,000 secured bond was set. He remained confined at Albemarle District Jail.
Miguel Yasmir Williams, 32, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with communicating threats and being a fugitive from justice in another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Jolene Muller Yezdanian, 44, of the 500 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 S, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 30 and served seven true bills of indictment for felony breaking and entering forced and seven true bills of indictment for felony larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Brandon Reonard Martin, 45, of the 6300 block of Sedgefield Drive, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charlie Junior Baarton, 49, of the 39700 block of Nolan Road, Gueydan, Louisiana, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with second-degree trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.