Elizabeth City Police
Caitlin Sierra Jensen, 26, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with two felony counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $17,000 secured bond.
Delvonte Cordell Hoffler, 34, of the 400 block of Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael Tavon Foster, 30, of the 100 block of White Street, Hertford, was arrested March 25 on a true bill of indictment for one felony count. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Mary Martin, 35, of the 890 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 26 and charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.
William Kelby Satchell Jr., 47, of the 500 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Quajai Allen Keith, 24, of the 1260 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,500 secured bond.
Kayla Lynn Smith, 19, of the 800 block of Sermons Road, Havelock, was arrested March 27 and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,500 secured bond.
Ronrico Rashad Cummings, 33 of the 130 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Ruth Margaret Devine-Alberico, 58, 110 block of Wade Cove Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested March 21 and issued criminal summonses for one misdemeanor count each for violating county public nuisance and dog restraint ordinances.
Brandon Thomas Arko, 39, of the 7630 block of Pennyburn Drive, Dallas, Texas, was arrested March 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Nicole Renee Ferrell, 32, of the 120 block of West Side Lane, Powells Point, was arrested March 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Leslie Nicole McDaniels, 40, of the 130 block of W. Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 22 and charged with one felony count of probation violation, felony out of county. She was was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael James Overton, 41, of the 950 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested March 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of altered vehicle registration tag, expired vehicle registration tag, driving while license revoked and no liability insurance. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Scott Edward Wheeler, 35, of the 4720 block of Berrywood Road, Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count on true bill of indictment for cyberstalking. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Douglas Deberry, 50, of the 3000 block of Stoney Creek Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested March 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and open container in passenger area of vehicle. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Ashley Shirley, 35, of the 1630 block of Lawndale Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested March 24 on a true bill of indictment for one felony count of obtaining property on false pretenses. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Jaylen Farrell Munden, 22, of the 1510 block of U.S. Highway 158, Moyock, was arrested March 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of financial card fraud. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Cleophus Snowden Jr., 48, of the 2200 block of Cromwell Drive, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 cash bond.
Korey Lamont Sutton, 41, of the 600 block of Parsonage St., A, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $825 cash bond.
Christian Gage Hedrick, 25, of the 1600 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious license plate/card or tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Dezmond Devon Johnson, 33, of the 400 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.