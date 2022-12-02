Elizabeth City Police
Briana Lynn Hummel, 32, of the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of communicating threats on Oct. 20.
Gary Lee Jordan, 46, of the 910 block of Third Street, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Savannah Leigh Spruill, 25, of the 390 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court and one misdemeanor count of probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $118,000 secured bond.
Ashley Ann Bremer, 29, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Andrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with death by distribution. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Brock William Thomas, 33, of the 120 block of Danielle Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Ryan James Harris, 37, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 cash bond.
Kenneth Lee Graham, 39, of the 1100 block of Perquimans Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $300 cash bond.
Shamont Nikolas James, 27, of the 300 block of Roundtree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7 and served grand jury indictments for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I of a controlled substance. He remained confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Alphonso Ellis Kirkwood, 30, of the 200 block of Cooper Hill Road, Windsor, was arrested Nov. 7 and served true bills of indictment for assault inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a phone device by an inmate. A $7,000 secured bond was set and he was returned to the custody of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Jaleelisha Anya Seymore, 23, of the 600 block of Dunn Road, Louisburg, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 28 for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and driving without an operator’s license.
James Blake Layden, 25, of the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding, driving while license revoked and possession of a revoked/altered license. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Joseph Daniel Bass, 27, of the 700 block of Griffin Swamp Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 8 for injury to personal property.
Daija Alexandra McLean, 25, of the 200 block of Pinewood Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 10 for failure to return rental property.
Jacob Daniel Ochoa, 30, of the 400 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for failure to return rental property.
Raekwon Devonte Dillard, 26, of the 100 block of N. Oakum St., Edenton, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 10 for failure to return rental property.
Laquasia Shanice Woodley, 25, of the 200 block of W. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for failure to return rental property.
Morrell Hill, 31, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for a Columbus County warrant for assault on a government official.