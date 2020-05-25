Elizabeth City Police
Madison Jamal Felton, 30, of the 400 block of Louise St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 20 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.
Anthony Dylan Sturdivant, 36, of the 700 block of Brooks Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 21 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Autavius Quanta Figgs, 30, of the 500 block of Ray St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 21 and charged with breaking and entering. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Missey Martin, 18, of the 1st block of Warrick Place, Clayton, was arrested May 21 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor larceny. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set.
Felicia Cardilla Hickson, 23, of the 700 block of Second St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 21 and charged with injury to real property and breaking and entering a vehicle. A $500 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Randy Wayne Reed Jr., 43, of the 1100 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Edward James Natoli, 54, of the 600 block of Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 16 and charged with 2nd degress trespassing. He was issued a criminal summons and released.
Camden Sheriff
Jeffrey Scott Allen Jr., 31, of the 200 block of Beach Springs Road, Hertford, was arrested April 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $900 secured bond.
Jaime Lee Andrews Jr., 23, of the 5000 block of Ranger St., Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested May 3 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. A $500 bond was set. He was released on a written promise to appear.
Jason Anthony Everette, 43, of the 100 block of McKimmey Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons May 5 on a charge of failure to work after being paid to do so.
Temani Shajhae Purnell, 27, of the 800 block of Jones St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Vincent Scott Dautrechy, 51, of the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Michael Christopher Cringle, 35, of the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged on a grand jury indictment for attempted possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Charlie Franklin Guy III, 37, of the 100 block of Larry Ave., Grandy, was arrested May 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Seamus Michael Lee, 25, of the 100 block of Meadow Blue Chip Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 3 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jacqueline Michele Dunnagan, 39, of the 100 block of Holly Ridge Drive, was arrested May 3 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. An unsecured bond was set at $1,200.
Brandon Scott Sanders, 29, of the 400 block of W. Penn St., Carlisle, Pa., was arrested May 3 and charged with breaking into a place of worship with intent to commit felony larceny and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Darryl Valery Davidson, 62, of the 2600 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested May 3 and charged with larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.