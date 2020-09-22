Elizabeth City Police
Kevin Tyshawn Harris, 27, no address listed, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of shoplifting and larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Timothy Kowaun Barrett, 37, of the 100 block of W. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with failure to appear in court. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Sayqwan Kylik Jones, 18, of the 1000 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court. A secured bond was set at $600.
Tequila La-Sha Whitehurst, 28, of the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and four misdemeanor counts of probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Charles Louis Curreri, 30, of the 30th block of Ordell Ave., Staten Island, New York, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with resisting a public officer. A $300 cash bond was set.
Tammy Bell Manley, 57, of the 1600 block of Cardigan St., Chesapeake, Va., was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Jay Ryan Godwin, 41, of the 100 block of Coinjock Development Road, Coinjock, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Albert Allen Harris III, 19, of the 100 block of Bluefish Court, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Dax A. Ellison, 47, of the 7000 block of Mayland Drive, Henrico, Va., was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Nicholas Evan Mann, 18, of the 300 block of Sherwood Forest Road, Chesapeake, Va., was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Hugo Alberto Vasquez, 31, of the 800 block of San Pedro Lane, Brownsville, Texas, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Elizabeth Hope Adams, 30, of the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Tajah Akeem Malone, 29, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 6 for a charge in Wilson County for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Raymond Eugene Carter Jr., 49, of the 100 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and served with a grand jury indictment for uttering a forged endorsement and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $17,500 secured bond.
William Wilson Green, 52, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with violating a domestic protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Terri Wynne White, 34, of the 100 block of Chip Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with felony possession of schedule I of a controlled substance.
Jamal Jacob McClease, 24, of the 400 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Mary Kathryn Ciccarelli, 56, of the 500 block of Stafford Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with being a fugitive from another law enforcement jurisdiction. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $70,000 secured bond.
David Michael Cropper, 25, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served a grand jury indictment Sept. 9 for a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison. A $1,500 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Darrell Darnell Hall, 42, of the 1300 block of Bluff Point Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ronald Darnell Dashiell Jr., 32, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with felony possession of schedule III of a controlled substance, maintaining a place to keep drugs, two counts of possession of cocaine and trafficking/possession of fentanyl. He also was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on two counts of driving while license revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $41,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Shanae Tenneal Driver, 42, of the 300 block of Griffin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Casey Marie Bloom, 22, of the 100 block of Currituck Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Sept. 3 for violation of the county public nuisance law and the dog restraint ordinance.
Kenneth Gregory Collins, 27, of the 100 block of Currituck Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Sept. 3 for violation of the county public nuisance law and the dog restraint ordinance.
Erskine Sharmari-Cortez Paige, 21, of the 600 block of Granby Ave., High Point, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
Elise Nicole King, 20, of the 1000 block of Meadowbrooke Blvd., High Point, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with assault and battery. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.