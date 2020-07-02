Elizabeth City Police
A report of an officer administering Narcan in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of overdose at a hotel/motel in the 1160 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of lost wallet with a value of $300 at a grocery store in the 1300 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: A Young.
A report of drug paraphernalia found in the 900 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of shoplifting at a discount store in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property to a vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of motor vehicle theft in which the vehicle was recovered in the 1300 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: JD Young.
A report of simple assault in the 200 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of fraud at an estimated value of $3,700 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
A report of larceny of four batteries with a combined estimated value of $200 in the 400 block of W. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of larceny of a .380 caliber handgun at a hotel/motel in the 1160 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property of a body camera valued at around $400 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: JD Young.
A report of communicating threats in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game involving stolen wallet and credit card in the 1010 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of assault on a female in the 600 block of US Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 13. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.
A report of potentially dangerous dog in the 1000 block of Traci Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18. Investigating officer: KM Spellman.
A report of possession of a weapon (a 2-inch homemade razor blade valued at $1) in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of larceny involving of 200 old license plates valued at $200 in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A report of drug/narcotic and drug equipment violations involving a paper towel with tobacco valued at $1 in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle involving a 1998 Dodge pickup truck valued at $3,500 at a convenience store in the 1300 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of dog bite in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: TJ Smithson.
A report of injury to land valued at $200 in the 100 block of Climbing Vine Run, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of simple assault involving personal weapons in the 1100 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: TC McPherson.
A report of $500 of estimate destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving a 1999 Honda Accord vehicle in the 200 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: JS Wheelbarger.
A report of dog bite in the 1400 block of London Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: TJ Smithson.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle involving $555 dollars stolen and a 2013 Kia Rio automobile valued at $10,000 in the 500 block of US Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: JM Lunsford.
A report of weapon law violations in a confinement facility involving a 5-inch metal homemade weapon in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of larceny and credit card/ATM fraud involving a stolen debit card and $1,153 in cash in the 100 block of Bigfoot Trail, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: AS Lewellyn.
A report of overdose in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: KM Bishop.
A report of theft of nearly $92 worth of items from a Volkswagen automobile in the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.