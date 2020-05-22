Elizabeth City Police
Morris Darnell Downs, 56, of the 700 block of Cale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $16,000 secured bond.
John Thomas White, 40, of the 100 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Vincent Michael Williams, 31, of the 200 block of Worth Guard Road, 5, Coinjock, was arrested May 15 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming. An unsecured bond was set at $3,000.
Tracy Lynn Vanclief, 48, of the 400 block of E. Ridge Road, Shawboro, was arrested May 16 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Tavien Marquise Miles, 18, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Madison Jamal Felton, 30, of the 400 block of Louise St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 20 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Randy Wayne Reed Jr., 43, of the 1100 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Edward James Natoli, 54, of the 600 block of Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 16 and charged with 2nd degress trespassing. He was issued a criminal summons and released.