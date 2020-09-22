Elizabeth City Police
A report of gunshots fired was turned in Sept. 5 in the 1300 block of Moore/Dance streets, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of theft of a motor vehicle was turned in Sept. 6 in the 400 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of a domestic violence incident was turned in Sept. 6 in the 800 block of Dance St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance was turned in Sept. 6 in the 300 block of North Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of fraud was turned in Sept. 6 in the 500 block of South Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of an overdose requiring Narcan use was turned in Sept. 6 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Walnut St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny, suspect walked out without paying for $37.91 lunch, was turned in Sept. 8 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of drug law, equipment violations, possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, was turned in Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia was turned in Sept. 8 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Blvd./Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
A report of gunshots fired was turned in Sept. 9 in the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, suspect broke into truck and stole firearm, was turned in Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Sycamore Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of larceny was turned in Sept. 11 at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny from Walmart in Elizabeth City was turned in Sept. 11. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of drug/narcotic violations was turned in Sept. 11 on Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A drug complaint was turned in Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of larceny of a chainsaw from Lowe's of Elizabeth City was turned in Sept. 12. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of a drug complaint was turned in Sept. 12 in the 1300 block of Highland Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Roderiguez.
A report of assault with a deadly weapon was turned in Sept. 12 in the 200 block of Gulfstream Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in Sept. 12 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of a missing juvenile was turned in Sept. 12 in the 1300 block of Lincoln St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of larceny, suspect took $300 from victim's vehicle, was turned in Sept. 12 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of found property was turned in Sept. 13 in the 900 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny from Ollies, suspect allegedly took T-shirts and three packets of detergent, was turned in Sept. 13. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle was turned in Sept. 13 in the 1200 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of larceny was turned in Aug. 31 in the 300 block of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of possession of contraband in a prison facility was turned in Sept. 1 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of possession of a weapon in a confinement facility was turned in Sept. 2 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of someone displaying a fictitious registration number on a vehicle and possessing a green, leafy substance was turned in Sept. 3 in the 100 block of Harney Street near Cedar Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of someone attempting to supply prison inmate with four strips of suboxone was turned in Sept. 4 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of inmate possessing a controlled substance in a prison was turned in Sept. 8 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.