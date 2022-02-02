Elizabeth City Police
Motor vehicle theft was reported Jan. 3 in the 700 block of Corsair Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Damage to property, bullet fragment recovered from office of the city’s director of Public Utilities, 410 Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was reported Jan. 3. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported Jan. 3 in the 1000 block of Tuscarora Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Breaking and entering/burglary was reported Jan. 4 in the 400 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Carrying a concealed gun, alerting/removal a firearm’s serial number and gunshots fired was reported Jan. 4 in the 500 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Jan. 4 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Theft from a building ($800 laptop computer and $100 drill) was reported Jan. 4 in the 1000 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Communicating threats, caller said person threatened to shoot her house, was reported Jan. 5 in the 600 block of Bunnel Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer; L.T. Battle.
Identity theft, someone took $698.66 from another’s account, was reported Jan. 5 in the 900 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Found property, recovered ammunition, was reported Jan. 6 in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Trespass on real property was reported Jan. 6 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Theft of vehicle parts or accessories (catalytic converter, $300) was reported Jan. 6 in the 120 block of Charles Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Burglary/breaking & entering (of an automobile) was reported Jan. 6 in the 1000 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Breaking & entering and larceny of a backpack was reported Jan. 8 in the 400 block of Grice Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Aggravated assault and gunshots fired (one .40 caliber live round and 10 spent .40 caliber shells taken into evidence) were reported Jan. 8 in the 700 block of Adams Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Gunshots fire was reported Jan. 8 in the 390 block of Burgess Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported Jan. 9 in the 910 block of Morgan Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential glass door, $500) and discharge of a firearm within city limits were reported Jan. 9 in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Larceny (catalytic converter, $1,200) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2019 GMC Savana) were reported Jan. 10 in the Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Misuse of 911 system was reported Jan. 15 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
An overdose was reported Jan. 15 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Identity theft was reported Jan. 17 in the 100 block of Tideland Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Passing a worthless check was reported Jan. 19 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
A structure fire, electrical fire causing minor damage to a residence, was reported Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies investigated a death in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Misdemeanor larceny of $456 of property was reported Jan. 19 in the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Recovery of property, a $1,000 vehicle, was reported Jan. 20 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Found property, wallet and documents, was reported Jan. 24 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
Larceny of mail was reported Jan. 25 in the 200 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.