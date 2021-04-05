Elizabeth City Police
Communicating threats (unknown male caller threatened to blow up Dollar General discount store on W. Ehringhaus Street) was reported March 20 in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Damage to personal property (two vehicle tires valued at $400) was reported March 20 in the 1710 block of Fair Wind Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (rear automobile window valued at $500) was reported March 20 in the 420 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Lost property (person lost her purse, including a wallet inside valued at $20, inside a store) was reported March 21 in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (windows at business valued at $100) was reported March 21 in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Gunshots fired was reported March 23 in the 1210 block of Mosely Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Breaking and entering (by suspect entering residential dwelling) was reported March 23 in the 820 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by someone throwing a helmet at an automobile valued at $7,000) was reported March 24 in the 990 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Theft of a motor vehicle or accessories and injury to personal property (by suspect(s) stealing catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle, total value at $6,000) were reported March 24 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Lost property (a Taurus G3 9mm handgun valued at $400) was reported March 25 in the 500 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Larceny (of a vehicle license plate valued at $35; plate was recovered) was reported March 25 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny (of a vehicle license plate) was reported March 25 in the 620 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny (of a catalytic converter, valued at $200) was reported March 25 in the 210 block of Charles Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (after exterior part of vehicle fell off and jammed a machine while vehicle was going through carwash; the jam caused several other vehicles to collide with each other) was reported March 25 in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Credit card fraud was reported March 26 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Medical assist was reported March 26 in the 1010 block of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Attempted breaking and entering (of a residence) was reported March 26 in the 1720 block of Fair Wind Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Robbery was reported March 26 in the 910 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Driving under the influence was reported March 29 in the 420 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Larceny (of a vehicle’s license plate, valued at $35) was reported March 29 in the 1400 block of Charlotte Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Drug complaint was reported March 29 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Call for service was reported March 29 in the 1110 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft, suspect hit victim with vehicle and left the scene, were reported March 28 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Simple assault was reported March 27 in the 1200 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Deputies seized two weapons and ammunition following a domestic violence protective order March 31 in the 300 block of Kimberly Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Trespass on real property was reported March 30 in the 1300 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Simple assault was reported March 31 in the 800 block of Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Second-degree trespassing and indecent exposure were reported March 30 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Theft from a building, $200 stolen from victim, was reported March 30 in the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A dog bite was reported April 4 in the 100 block of Chancey Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.