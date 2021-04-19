Elizabeth City Police
Armed robbery of $200 from the Dollar General at 1903 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was reported April 9. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Larceny of person's personal identification materials was reported April 9 in the 600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Motor vehicle theft, a $3,000 Ford Aerostar, was reported April 9 in the 400 block of South Dyer St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Discharge of firearm into occupied residence in city limits, officers found six shell casings, was reported April 9 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, someone broke windows of vehicle and house with a baseball bat, was reported April 9 in the 600 block of A St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalto.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 9 in the 1800 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported April 10 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Second-degree trespassing was reported April 11 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Theft from a motor vehicle, theft of pocketbook and identify items, was reported April 12 in the 1200 block of Shiloh St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (a vehicle) was reported April 12 in the 1100 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported April 14 in the 300 block of Paxton St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Theft of a motor vehicle, 2017 Honda Civic, from a parking lot was reported April 14 in the 600 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, someone punched out front door window, was reported April 14 in the 300 block of Burgess St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Armed robbery, two people pointed a gun at victim and robbed them of $700, was reported April 15 on South Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Camden Sheriff
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported April 13 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Deputies responded to a call for service for an unspecified reason April 14 in the 100 block of Aaron Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Injury to real property was reported April 14 in the 100 block Lake Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Destruction/damage to property was reported April 15 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.L. Blount.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported April 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Country Club Road. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A drug overdose was reported April 8 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Driving while impaired, traveling wrong way on dual highway and insurance stop was reported April 11 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, financial transaction card fraud, was reported April 10 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Assault on a female was reported April 11 in the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
A call for service, caller heard suspicious sounds like gunshots, was reported April 13 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Deputies investigated the death of someone who died April 13 from natural causes in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
Larceny of a bicycle was reported April 13 in the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Recovery of property, a $8,500 tow dolly, was reported April 15 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported April 15 in the 200 block of Barnhill Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Obtaining property, $2,000 in cash, by false pretenses was reported April 15 in the 200 block of Poplar Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.