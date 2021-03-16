Elizabeth City Police
Breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny and damage to real property (by someone breaking and entering a residence, causing $100 in damage to door and stealing a cell phone valued at $75) were reported March 5 in the 610 block of Factory Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Communicating threats (by someone attempting to hit a female with a pole) was reported March 6 in the 200 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Larceny (by someone stealing victim’s television, valued at $100) was reported March 6 in the 1610 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Driving while impaired was reported March 6 in the 400 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Found property (by female using counterfeit $100 bill to buy groceries at retail store) was reported March 7 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Obtaining property by false pretense (someone stealing $2,900 in U.S. currency) was reported March 8 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Found property (a bicycle) was reported March 8 in the 100 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of a residential utility water meter cover was reported March 8 in the 900 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.