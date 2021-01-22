Elizabeth City Police
Breaking/entering and damage to personal property (by suspect breaking/entering residence ex-girlfriend and damaging her property, causing an estimated $700 in damage) were reported Jan. 16 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Simple assault (by suspect causing a disturbance, refusing to leave and assaulting an employee) was reported Jan. 16 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.
Assault by pointing a firearm was reported Jan. 17 in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (involving 2017 Buick LaCrosse automobile valued at $30,000) was reported Jan. 17 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (of a bicycle valued at $300) was reported Jan. 17 in the 510 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Simple assault (by suspects assaulting each other with their hands) was reported Jan. 17 in the 300 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Lost school internet box (valued at $100) was reported Jan. 18 in the 1310 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking/entering and injury to real property (by suspect(s) attempting to enter victim’s residence, causing estimated $200 in damage to back door) was reported Jan. 18 in the 100 block of Ida Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of a purse (by someone stealing victim’s purse from shopping cart while inside grocery store) and obtaining property on false pretense (by suspect using victim’s prepaid debit card at another business) were reported Jan. 19 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Attempted breaking/entering (by someone trying to break into a residence) was reported Jan. 19 in the 800 block of Wilson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Found property (a .22 caliber Beretta handgun valued at $100) was reported Jan. 21 on Perry Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Larceny (of a cellular telephone valued at $300) was reported Jan. 21 in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.