Elizabeth City Police
Drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin (by female passing out in parked vehicle and found with heroin and drug paraphernalia) were reported Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Damage to property ($150 in damage to moped) was reported Jan. 9 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Misdemeanor larceny (video game console, $150; television, $300) was reported Jan. 9 in the 300 block of S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Breaking and entering (residence) and larceny (shotgun, $200; two televisions, total value of $395) were reported Jan. 10 in the 120 block of Franklin Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Injury to personal property (2007 Mercury automobile, $3,000) was reported Jan. 11 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Drug paraphernalia (by finding black scale and clear baggies in middle console of vehicle) was reported Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Roundtree Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Aggravated assault (by assaulting victim on the side of the road) was reported Jan. 12 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Ruger handgun) was reported Jan. 12 in the 1710 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny of a motor vehicle (2201 Isuzu Rodeo valued at $3,000) was reported Jan. 12 in the 410 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Breaking/entering and property damage (estimated $50 in damage to residential front door) was reported Jan. 13 in the 310 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Felony flee to elude law enforcement involving a 2000 Ford Mustang vehicle was reported Dec. 14, 2020, in the 660 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Failure to inform sheriff of online identifiers, failure to notify sheriff of change of address and residing within 1,000 feet of a daycare were reported Dec. 29, 2020, in the 400 block of Everette Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Failure to notify sheriff of change of address was reported Dec. 30, 2020, in the 700 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
Assault inflicting serious injury was reported Dec. 31, 2020, in the 210 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Extortion/blackmail was reported Jan. 5 in the 110 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Fictitious vehicle registration plate, discovered as a result of traffic stop, was reported Jan. 5 in the 100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Dog killed a cat was reported Jan. 5 in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Gunshots fired and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (including $250 estimated damage to car windshield and estimate $200 damage to another vehicle) was reported Jan. 6 in the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Gunshots fired was reported Jan. 6 in the 1300 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Simple assault (by suspect biting a correctional officer) was reported Jan. 7 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Fictitious vehicle registration, driving while license revoked and recovery of property were reported Jan. 8 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (storm door latch broken) was reported Jan. 9 in the 1100 block of Reid Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
Larceny and credit/automated teller machine fraud (involving theft of $554 in U.S. currency) was reported Jan. 10 in the 600 block of Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Possession of a cellphone by an inmate was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Center Jan. 12. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 11 in the 1300 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Arrest of a suspect with multiple arrest warrants in the state of Virginia was reported Jan. 8 in the 600 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
Assault on a government official, suspect spit on victim, was reported Jan. 10 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Aggravated assault on a government official, suspect threw toilet water on victim, was reported Jan. 13 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Aggravated assault, inmates assaulting one another, was reported Jan. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Resisting a public officer was reported Jan. 11 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
An accidental shooting, victim shot himself in hand while watching video on gun maintenance, was reported Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Nicholas Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
A dog bite was reported Jan. 12 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.