Elizabeth City Police
Breaking & entering (of a residence) and larceny (of Hi-Point 9mm C9 handgun, television and liquor) were reported Sept. 11 in the 210 block of Oak Grove Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny (of push lawn mower and pressure washer, total value of $400) was reported Sept. 11 in the 200 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Communicating threats was reported was reported Sept. 11 in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Found property (1 shotgun shell) was reported Sept. 11 in the 590 block of Water Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, driving under the influence and resisting an officer were reported Sept. 11 on Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of money ($471 stimulus check) was reported Sept. 12 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Damage to personal property ($700 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee) was reported Sept. 12 in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Damage to property (vehicle) was reported Sept. 12 in the 210 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Counterfeit U.S. currency (fake $50 bill) was reported Sept. 13 in the 1010 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking & Entering (of a residence) and larceny (of nearly $5,000 in electronics) was reported Sept. 13 in the 210 block of Oak Grove Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny (of cash, tool sets) was reported Sept. 14 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Larceny (of cash, wine and cigarettes from convenience store) was reported Sept. 14 in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 15 in the 1200 block of Byrd Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A vehicle fire was reported Sept. 20 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Instagram scam resulting in $2,900 lost in confidence game was reported Sept. 20 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Breaking and entering/burglary, theft of $2,701 in tools, was reported Sept. 20 in the 124500 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 23 in the 900 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Purkett.
Simple affray, subjects hitting each other in the face and body, was reported Sept. 20 in the 900 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Purkett.
Receipt of a suspicious letter through the mail was reported Sept 14 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.D. Goldsmith.
Destruction/vandalism of property, gunshots fired into occupied dwelling, was reported Sept. 20 in the 200 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.