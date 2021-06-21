Elizabeth City Police
Breaking and entering (of a residential shed) and larceny (of a bicycle valued at $150) were reported June 8 in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Forgery of check/fraud was reported June 8 in the 1010 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential window valued at $100) and gunshots fired (five shell casings seized as evidence) were reported June 9 in the 900 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny (of 2 plastic buckets) was reported June 9 in the 300 block of Locust Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Motor vehicle theft (of 2016 Ford Fusion SE valued at $16,000) was reported June 9 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny (of a bicycle, weed trimmer and 2 chainsaws) were reported June 9 in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking and entering (of a residence) and larceny (of 2 televisions and a game console with total value of $650) were reported June 9 in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Possession with intent to sell or deliver at Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported June 9 in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game (by suspect taking victim’s mail, including a check, without permission) was reported June 11 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Damage to real property (hotel room equipment with damage value of $520) was reported June 11 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Call for service was reported June 11 in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny (of $81.68 cents from thrift store) was reported June 11 in the 1750 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Misdemeanor larceny ($300 in merchandise from store) was reported June 12 in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Breaking/entering and larceny (of a motor vehicle) was reported June 13 in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Misdemeanor larceny (package valued at $16 from residential address) was reported June 13 in the 610 block of Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($250 damage to 2005 Ford Crown Victoria) was reported June 15 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny of a fence (valued at $2,000) was reported June 15 in the 700 block of S. Martin Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Camden Sheriff
Simple assault was reported June 10 in the 300 block of Main Street. Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Driving while impaired was reported June 10 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A disturbance was reported June 9 in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A motor vehicle theft, a $4,000 1997 Nissan Frontier, was reported June 12 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Manufacture of explosives was reported June 11 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Injury to real property was reported June 11 in the 200 block of Belcross Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A call for service for unspecified reasons was reported June 7 in the 100 block of Crossing Court, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Injury to personal property, $1,200 to the back glass and hood of a vehicle, was reported June 8 in the 1200 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
A structure fire was reported June 10 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Marijuana was found at Albemarle District Jail June 11. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a $4,000 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe was reported June 17 in the 2400 block of Riddick Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, suspect pawned two rings known to be obtained illegally, was reported June 1 in the 400 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Larceny of a mobile telephone and $200 in cash and motor vehicle theft, $5,498 Honda Odyssey, was reported June 17 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, victim was defrauded by $500, was reported June 17 in the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Aggravated assault, assault on a female, and destruction/damage/vandalism of property, woman shot in toe with BB gun, was reported June 10 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Simple assault was reported June 14 in the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Communicating threats was reported June 14 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Aggravated assault was reported June 13 in the 2200 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Drug and drug equipment violations, suspect had marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in his possession was reported June 9 in the 600 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.