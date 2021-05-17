Elizabeth City Police
Breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny of $2,000 in currency and nine pills of Oxycodone was reported May 3 in the 400 block of S. McMorrine St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Misdemeanor larceny, theft of a license plate off a vehicle, was reported May 3 in the 100 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Display of fictitious registration plate was reported April 17 in the 100 block of W. Elizabeth Street and Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Theft from a motor vehicle, victim reported losing $10,000 in theft, was reported April 29 in the 400 block of E. Elizabeth Street and N. McMorrine St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies investigated a reported death May 1 in the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
A structure fire to single-family home was reported May 1 in the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Possession of drugs in a jail facility was reported April 30 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, accessories, theft of a vehicle alternator valued at $50, and destruction of property, vehicle driver’s side window shattered, was reported May 6 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Breaking and entering and larceny of a flat screen TV valued at $200 was reported May 6 in the 100 block of Eason Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A cat bite was reported May 6 in the 800 block of Agawam St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Credit card fraud, suspect used card to fraudulently charge account $2,000, was reported May 5 in the 400 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Breaking and entering and theft of an ATV valued at $4,500 was reported May 4 in the 600 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Damage to land and crops, $6,364 in damage to soybean crop and $21,172 in damage to farm land and produce, was reported May 2 in the 100 block of the Halstead Boulevard/U.S. Highway 17 ramp, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Confidence game/swindle, caller was solicited by someone claiming to be grandson and a lawyer who stated they needed money, was reported May 3 in the 200 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault by pointing a firearm was reported May 8 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Suspect being intoxicated and disruptive was reported May 8 in the 100 block of Bonney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Camden Sheriff
Driving while impaired was reported April 18 in the 100 block of Country Club Road/Seymour Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A domestic/verbal disturbance was reported April 17 in the 300 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Careless and reckless driving was reported April 16 in the 300 block of Stingy Lane/Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana was reported April 16 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.