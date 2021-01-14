Elizabeth City Police
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of Camden Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Breaking and entering of two motor vehicles and larceny of a $300 sog multi tool was reported Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of Camden Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 2 in the 900 block of Woodruff Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 2 in the 1000 block of Jones Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Drug paraphernalia was found Jan. 2 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of two license plates was reported in the 100 block of Stallings Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 2 in the 200 block of Gulfstream Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 2 in the 500 block of Millbrooke Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction of personal property, suspect threw rock and broke window, was reported Jan. 2 in the 800 block of Cohoon St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Jan. 3 in the 1800 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.