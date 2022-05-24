EC police probe B&E, vandalism report From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 24, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth City PoliceBurglary/breaking & entering was reported May 8 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.Found property (hunting knife valued at $100) was reported May 9 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.Theft from motor vehicle (license plate) was reported May 9 in the 510 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.Found property (wallet valued at $50) was reported May 9 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.Assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon were reported May 9 in the 1210 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.Property damage was reported May 9 in the 800 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Colon.Larceny of two smartphones with combined value of more than $2200 was reported May 9 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.Damage to property (ECPD patrol car valued at $20,000) was reported May 10 in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Theft Vandalism Police Crime Damage W.l. Destruction Block Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesChild, 5, killed in vehicle accident Saturday afternoonMan charged with 2nd-degree murder in 5-year-old's collision deathRivers wins mayor's race; Ruffieux, Brooks oustedMother files lawsuit in son's car chase deathShooting suspect arrested at Potato FestivalMoreland defeats Bland in judge's race; Cruden wins DA race; Gray ousts Midgett as Camden clerkN.C. Potato Festival sight for sore eyes to manyOfficers seize fentanyl, guns; man arrestedSanderson defeats Steinburg; Ward, Jordan win legislative racesShootings, speeding, pickleball top residents' concerns Images