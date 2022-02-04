Elizabeth City Police
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported Jan. 9 in the 910 block of Morgan Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential glass door, $500) and discharge of a firearm within city limits were reported Jan. 9 in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Larceny (catalytic converter, $1,200) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2019 GMC Savana) were reported Jan. 10 in the Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported Jan. 11 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Destruction/vandalism of property, $49,000 gas pump, was reported Jan. 11 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Identify theft, victim’s ID was used to make a purchase, was reported Jan. 12 in the 2000 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Jan. 14 in the 100 block of Crossbow Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
A dog bite was reported Jan. 14 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Larceny of a cellphone was reported Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Misuse of 911 system was reported Jan. 15 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
An overdose was reported Jan. 15 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Identity theft was reported Jan. 17 in the 100 block of Tideland Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, victim reported receiving fake check and sending bitcoin back valued at $4,800, was reported Jan. 17 in the 500 block of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Assault by strangulation and assault on a disabled person, suspect choked and punched victim, then pushed victim’s disabled girlfriend to floor, was reported Jan. 17 in the 600 block of Jessup St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Passing a worthless check was reported Jan. 19 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Financial card fraud was reported Jan. 18 in the 1200 block of Newland Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 18 in the 1400 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Aggravated assault was reported Jan. 18 in the 1400 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Misdemeanor larceny of $456 of property was reported Jan. 19 in the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Recovery of property, a $1,000 vehicle, was reported Jan. 20 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Deputies investigated a death Jan. 21 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A structure fire, electrical fire causing minor damage to a residence, was reported Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Found property, wallet and documents, was reported Jan. 24 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
Larceny of mail was reported Jan. 25 in the 200 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.