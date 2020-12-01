Elizabeth City Police
Damage to property, a city vehicle speed tracking sign and speed enforcement pole, was reported Nov. 17 in the 1000 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Burglary/breaking and entering of a residence was reported Nov. 17 in the 1320 block of N. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
Damage to city property, by motorist striking a utility pole and fleeing the scene, was reported Nov. 17 in the 600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
Gunshots fired, discharging a firearm within city limits, was reported Nov. 18 in the 1320 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Communicating threats was reported Nov. 18 in the 510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
Recovered property was reported Nov. 21 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TA Guarracino.
Larceny and possession of stolen goods was reported Nov. 21 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Found marijuana, by possessing marijuana blunts and dropping them on floor by cash register, was reported Nov. 21 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Found property was reported Nov. 21 in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TA Guarracino.
Motor vehicle theft, by taking a vehicle that did not belong to other without permission, was reported Nov. 21 in the 300 block of Burgess Street. Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
Larceny, by taking a license plate off a vehicle, was reported Nov. 21 in the 200 block of N. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations, by possessing narcotics and taking into jail, was reported Nov. 21 in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
Driving under the influence and hit and run was reported Nov. 21 in the 1420 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
Motor vehicle theft, Dodge automobile, was reported Nov. 22 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.