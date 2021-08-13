Elizabeth City Police
Damage to personal property (two vehicles) was reported July 26 in the 3080 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Larceny (of $16 in U.S. currency) was reported July 26 in the 100 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Assault by pointing a gun and simple assault were reported July 27 in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Shoplifting and 2nd degree trespass were reported July 27 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Financial fraud was reported July 28 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Counterfeiting/forgery (of check for $4,500) was reported July 28 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Damage to property (residential door) was reported July 28 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 30 in the 510 block of Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Larceny (of store items with total estimated value of $150) was reported July 30 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 30 in the 310 block of Harbor Bay Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($200 damage to residential windows) was reported July 30 in the 1200 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($1,000 damage to store window) was reported July 31 in the 800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle (2013 Ford Escape) and larceny of a firearm (Glock 26 9mm handgun) were reported July 31 in the 110 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Breaking & entering and damage to real property were reported July 31 in the 810 block of Shannon Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Driving under the influence was reported Aug. 1 in the 300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Breaking & entering (of a residence) was reported Aug. 1 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny (of a residence) were reported Aug. 1 in the 1210 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny (of a residence) were reported Aug. 1 in the 1820 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (of a cell phone valued at $1,200) was reported Aug. 1 in the 510 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Goode.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft from a building was reported Aug. 2 in the 400 block of Carter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing a $400 firearm was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Charlene Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Damage to personal property was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Display of a fictitious registration number/plate was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of North Road St., Ferry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Aggravated assault, deadly weapon used to inflict serious bodily injury, was reported Aug. 2 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies investigated a death in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Aggravated assault, inmate assaulted with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, was reported Aug. 6 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Drug/narcotic violations, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, was reported Aug. 5 in the 100 block of Mill End Court/U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Credit card/automated teller fraud, suspect(s) used a bank account to make $635.33 in purchases from websites, was reported Aug. 5 in the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A fugitive warrant was served on an inmate July 28 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Deputies investigated a death Aug. 3 in the 300 block of Dryridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.Y. Godfrey.
Destruction/vandalism of property and larceny was reported Aug. 5 in the 600 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Injury to trees, crops, lands of another was reported Aug. 5 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.