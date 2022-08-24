Elizabeth City Police
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported Aug. 1 in the 1710 block of Uncle Buddy Drive. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 1 in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.M Wright.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Larceny, destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Aug. 3 in the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault, burglary and breaking and entering, man broke down door and pushed woman, was reported Aug. 4 in the 100 block of Berkley Trailer Court Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded Aug. 4 to person who wanted individuals in their house to leave in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Deputies responded Aug. 4 to domestic incident in the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City.
Animal cruelty, dog was left in fenced-in area without food or water, and trespassing was reported Aug. 5 in the 100 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Intimidation, suspect sent person threatening and harassing telephone calls and texts, was reported Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Camelot Court, Elizabeth City.
Intimidation, offender sent a threatening message to someone, was reported Aug. 7 in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City.
Injury to personal property, someone threw rock through window, was reported Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City.
Counterfeiting/forgery, $665.32 in personal checks, was reported Aug. 8 in the 400 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault on a female was reported Aug. 9 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
{p align=”left”}Automated teller fraud was reported Aug. 9 in the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
{p align=”left”}Second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, injury to trees/crops was reported Aug. 9 in the 400 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City. Damage to corn crops valued at $5,300. Stolen property valued at $1,774.
{p align=”left”}Found mulitcolored wallet and its contents were found Aug. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.
{p align=”left”}Structure fire on back porch of dwelling was reported Aug. 10 in the 500 block of Pointe Vista Drive, Elizabeth City.
{p align=”left”}Intimidation, someone communicated threats, was reported Aug. 10 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City.
{p align=”left”}A verbal altercation reported Aug. 11 in the 1400 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City.
{p align=”left”}Deputies responded Aug. 11 after someone reported receiving unwanted messages.
{p align=”left”}Burglary and breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported Aug. 11 in the 100 block of Kelly Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
{p align=”left”}Potential dangerous dog was reported Aug. 11 in the 1100 block of Stacey Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
{p align=”left”}Larceny of a trailer valued at $2,500 was reported Aug. 12 in the 600 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
{p align=”left”}Responded Aug. 12 in the 2700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, to a report of vehicle repossessed in Virginia and brought to Pasquotank County was stolen.
{p align=”left”}An overdose was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Lady Francis Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
{p align=”left”}Simple assault was reported Aug. 14 in the 3200 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City.
{p align=”left”}Burglary and breaking and entering was reported Aug. 15 in the 500 block of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.