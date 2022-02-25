Elizabeth City Police
Discharging a firearm in the city limits was reported Feb. 12 in the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Feb. 13 in the 800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Drug violations and drug equipment violations were reported Feb. 13 in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Motor vehicle theft, a $5,000 Ford, was reported Feb. 13 in the 100 block of Celeste St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny, a bag with $955 worth of items taken from a laundry room, was reported Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny from a pharmacy was reported at CVS Feb. 14 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, catalytic converter valued at $100, was reported Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Feb. 14 in the 400 block of South Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Breaking and entering and larceny of two firearms were reported Feb. 14 in the 200 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Breaking and entering and larceny of fashion jewelry and unopened QVC package was reported Feb. 14 in the 100 block of Walnut St. B, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Motor vehicle theft, a $5,000 Toyota, was reported Feb. 14 in the 100 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Motor vehicle theft, a $15,000 2006 Kia Sportage, was reported Feb. 15 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Concealing merchandise, $58 in watches and $22 in T-shirts, was reported Feb. 15 at Belk in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Feb. 15 in the 900 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny, theft of a cellphone, was reported Feb. 15 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage to property, $100 to lighting, was reported Feb. 16 in the 300 block of S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
An unspecified call for service was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, $115 catalytic converter, was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Byron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny of curtains and other merchandise was reported Feb. 16 from Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Possession of marijuana was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Theft of a motor vehicle parts, $500 in catalytic converters, was reported Feb. 17 in the 110 block of Griggs St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Display of fictitious tags was reported Feb. 17 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Feb. 18 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Damage to property, drug/narcotic violations, driving while impaired and drug equipment violations, suspect was driving subject to an impairing substance, was reported Feb. 19 in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd. Extended/Mt. Everest Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Larceny of a catalytic converter was reported Feb. 19 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Motor vehicle theft, a $5,000 2012 Audi, was reported Feb. 19 in the 700 block of Factory St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Gunshots fired were reported Feb. 20 in the 200 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Larceny of cheese, shoes and two men's hoodies, was reported Feb. 20 at Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Fraud was reported Feb. 21 in the 100 block of Summerfield St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm, 9mm Taurus, was reported Feb. 21 in the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Larceny of a moped was reported Feb. 22 in the 900 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Missing person was reported Feb. 22 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.