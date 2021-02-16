Elizabeth City Police
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violation were reported Feb. 9 in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Property damage was reported Feb. 10 in the 1010 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny (by suspect stealing nearly $30 in clothing items from retail store) was reported Feb. 10 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle (2010 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $12,000) was reported Feb. 10 in the 1000 block of W. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Tampering with a motor vehicle (Ford Fusion valued at $16,000 and one bicycle) was reported Feb. 10 in the 920 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Camden Sheriff
Forgery of checks and automated teller machine fraud was reported Jan. 27 in the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Lost property, a registration sticker, was reported Jan. 27 in the 100 block of Caboose Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A domestic disturbance was reported Jan. 29 in the 10 block of S. Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Fraud, failure to work after receiving an advance payment was reported Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Lost property, $6,000 hearing aids and accessories, was reported Feb. 2 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Suspicious activity was reported Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Canal St., Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A dog bite was reported Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Deerfield Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Assault by strangulation was reported Feb. 3 in the 500 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Indecent exposure was reported Feb. 5 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Deputies conducted a non-criminal investigation of a death Feb. 8 in the 500 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny was reported Feb. 8 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Inmate possession of narcotics was reported at Albemarle District Jail Feb. 11. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Credit card/automated teller fraud was reported Feb. 10 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Destruction/vandalism of property, suspect cracked victim's vehicle window, was reported Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Morgan.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, suspect changed name on checks and took money, was reported Feb. 6 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Aggravated assault, weapons violations, one inmate assaulting another with an unknown cutting weapon, was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution Feb. 6. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Feb. 5 in the 100 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.