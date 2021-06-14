Elizabeth City Police
Breaking and entering (of a residential shed) and larceny (of a bicycle valued at $150) were reported June 8 in the 700 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Forgery of check/fraud was reported June 8 in the 1010 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential window valued at $100) and gunshots fired (five shell casings seized as evidence) were reported June 9 in the 900 block of Brooks Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny (of 2 plastic buckets) was reported June 9 in the 300 block of Locust St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Motor vehicle theft (of 2016 Ford Fusion SE valued at $16,000) was reported June 9 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny (of a bicycle, weed trimmer and 2 chainsaws) were reported June 9 in the 700 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking and entering (of a residence) and larceny (of 2 televisions and a game console with total value of $650) were reported June 9 in the 410 block of Davis Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Possession with intent to sell or deliver at Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported June 9 in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.