Elizabeth City Police Felony larceny (by someone stealing a 23-foot trailer valued at $12,000) was reported May 29 in the 510 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez. Larceny (by someone stealing a mini dirt bike valued at $100 from the residence) was reported May 30 in the 1600 block of Cooke Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin. Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 31 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford. Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by someone causing about $50 in damage to a bicycle) was reported May 31 in the 900 block of Wareham Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford. Resist, delay and obstruct an officer was reported May 31 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon. Larceny of a firearm (a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson valued at $600) was reported June 2 in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon. Felony larceny (by someone stealing $3,000 in copper plumbing equipment from a residence) was reported June 2 in the 300 block of Locust Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley. Damage to personal property (a vehicle) was reported June 2 in the 1000 block of Sundown Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
CAMDEN — A man treated at a Virginia hospital after being shot by a Camden County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop returned to North Carolina this week to face criminal charges related to a break-in at a local residence.
Samuel Jacob Hickman, 25, waived extradition and was transported from the Norfolk City Jail to Albemarle District Jail in Pasquotank County on Tuesday, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said.
A jail official said Wednesday Hickman was being held in lieu of a $220,000 secured bond on charges of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, and first-degree burglary.
Hickman, of Pasquo-tank County, initially refused to waive extradition but apparently changed his mind, Jones said.
Jones said previously that Hickman was shot by a Camden patrol deputy May 1 after pointing a shotgun at the deputy and refusing commands to drop the weapon. The deputy had confronted Hickman about a reported breaking-and-entering incident in the Wharf’s Landing subdivision in South Mills.
Hickman suffered three gunshots fired by the deputy, two to the upper chest and one to an arm, Jones said. Hickman was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of his wounds and released to the custody of the Norfolk Police Department.
Because Hickman’s shooting involved a law enforcement officer, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. The deputy involved, whom Jones has declined to name, remains on administrative leave.
Jones said Tuesday it’s his understanding the SBI probe is still ongoing. He said the SBI wanted to interview Hickman and even sent an agent to Virginia to interview him. Hickman, however, refused to be interviewed, telling authorities he first wanted an attorney.
Hickman is expected to make a first appearance today in Camden District Court on the charges he’s facing, Jones said.