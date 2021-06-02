Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of a $260 men’s bicycle was reported May 24 in the 200 block of Harrell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Fraud was reported May 24 in the 600 block of Witherspoon St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Larceny of a $850 laptop was reported May 24 in the 100 block of Medical Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.J. Graham.
Breaking and entering and larceny, victim reported a $450 flat screen TV and three necklaces valued at $560 were stolen, were reported May 24 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (damage to residential window valued at $400) was reported May 28 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Larceny of eight catalytic converters (converters of SUVs and minivans stolen from dealership had total value of $4,000) was reported May 28 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. LaPorte.
Lost temporary vehicle license plate was reported May 28 in the 700 block of Baxter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property was reported May 28 in the 1820 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of commercial property (by someone spray painting graffiti on back door and outside wall) was reported May 28 in the 100 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
A report of discharging a weapon inside an occupied dwelling was reported May 28 in the 400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Felony larceny (by someone stealing a 23-foot trailer valued at $12,000) was reported May 29 in the 510 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny (by someone stealing a mini dirt bike valued at $100 from the residence) was reported May 30 in the 1600 block of Cooke Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 31 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by someone causing about $50 in damage to a bicycle) was reported May 31 in the 900 block of Wareham Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Resist, delay and obstruct an officer was reported May 31 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.