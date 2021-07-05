Elizabeth City Police
Larceny (of nearly $250 in lawn equipment from specialty store) was reported June 23 in the 100 block of E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Breaking and entering (of a residence) was reported June 24 in the 200 block of Shirley Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Breaking and entering (of a residence) was reported June 24 in the 610 block of Factory Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Misdemeanor larceny (of $15 from restaurant) was reported June 24 in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Breaking and entering (of a residence) was reported June 25 in the 210 block of N. Cobb Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Breaking/entering and misdemeanor larceny (of $80 in U.S. cash and a gold chain valued at $280 from a residence) was reported June 25 in the 700 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($300 damage to fencing) was reported June 25 in the 100 block of Paxton Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Misdemeanor larceny (of wallet and contents) was reported June 27 in the 600 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Larceny (of an air conditioning unit valued at $500 from a residence) was reported June 27 in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Pasquotank Sheriff
An overdose was reported June 29 in the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported June 29 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Possession of schedule II of a controlled substance was reported June 28 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Weapons law violations were reported June 28 in the 2000 block of N. Road Street/Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Simple assault was reported June 27 in the 100 block of Bonney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
A death investigation, person died of natural causes, was reported June 27 in the 200 block of Rosecroft Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.