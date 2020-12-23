Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of a package, someone stole package from victim's porch, was reported Dec. 16 in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of a charger cable from the 7-11 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 17. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Oakwood Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Recovered property was reported Dec. 17 in the 700 block of Flora St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Obtaining property by false pretense, victim's debit card used without authorization, was reported Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Theft from motor vehicle, someone attempted to steal a purse, was reported Dec. 17 in the 800 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Larceny by an employee, $201 in merchandise taken without payment, was reported Dec. 17 at Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny by employee, $120.55 in merchandise taken without payment, was reported Dec. 17 at Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of $170 was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Rich Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage of property was reported Dec. 17 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.D. Spellman.
Lost property, lost wallets, was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Burglary, larceny of a vacuum cleaner, $50 in food and $100 in cash, was reported Dec. 16 in the 700 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.