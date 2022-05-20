Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of $160 of school equipment was reported April 28 in the 1700 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Lost property ($1,400 in jewelry) was reported April 29 in the 210 block of N. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Shoplifting was reported April 29 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Gunshots fire was reported April 30 in the 400 block of Pearl Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Breaking & entering was reported April 30 in the 700 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Call for service was reported April 30 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Gunshots fired was reported May 1 in the 510 block of S. Road Street/Speed Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Misdemeanor larceny of massager valued at $200 was reported May 1 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Motor vehicle theft (2015 Chevy Equinox valued at $15,000) was reported May 1 in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Damage of property (Toyota Camry valued at $25,000) was reported May 1 in the 300 block of Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of a firearm (.38 caliber S&W valued at $400) was reported May 1 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Obtaining property by false pretense ($165 cash, iPhone 13) was reported May 1 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Burglary/breaking & entering, motor vehicle theft and destruction/damage/vandalism to property were reported May 2 in the 800 block of Oakdale Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny of $960 cash was reported May 3 in the 310 block of Selden Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Disturbance was reported May 2 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Felony larceny of flatbed trailer valued at $3,099 was reported May 3 in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of $254 in merchandise from department store was reported May 3 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Drug/narcotic violations was reported May 4 in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny was reported May 3 in the 600 block of Factory Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Discharge of a fire within city limits (resulting in a shotgun seized) was reported May 4 on the Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Fictitious license plate was reported May 4 in the 1120 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Drug/narcotic violations and driving while license revoked were reported May 4 on Park Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of laundry detergent valued at $9 was reported May 5 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Theft from motor vehicle and larceny of a $200 pocketbook and a 9mm Glock handgun valued at $700 were reported May 5 in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Larceny of a grate sewer cover valued at $300 was reported May 6 in the 100 block of Walnut Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of prescription medication was reported May 6 in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Disturbance was reported May 7 in the 1210 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Found property, including $376 cash, was reported May 7 in the 700 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Found property was reported May 7 in the 620 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny of $2,094 cash was reported May 7 in the 620 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Communicating threats was reported May 7 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.
Call for service was reported May 8 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported May 8 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Found property (hunting knife valued at $100) was reported May 9 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Theft from motor vehicle (license plate) was reported May 9 in the 510 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Found property (wallet valued at $50) was reported May 9 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon were reported May 9 in the 1210 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Property damage was reported May 9 in the 800 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Colon.
Larceny of two smartphones with combined value of more than $2200 was reported May 9 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Damage to property (ECPD patrol car valued at $20,000) was reported May 10 in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of more than $4,000 in goods (including two .22 caliber handguns valued at $500 each) were reported May 11 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.