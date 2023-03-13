Pasquotank Sheriff
A potentially dangerous dog was reported Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of Bateman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of a commercial HVAC unit (valued at $60,000) was reported Feb. 3 in the 520 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Call for service (suspect entered residence and stole $5) was reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.J. Hewitt.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Feb. 3 in the 1210 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Aggravated assault was reported Feb. 3 on Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Simple assault (of a hospital nurse) was reported Feb. 3 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Communicating threats was reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Jordan Plaza, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Fraud (identity theft used to purchase smart phone in victim’s name) was reported Feb. 4 in the 800 block of Kylers Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Accidental fall was reported Feb. 5 in the 1000 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Larceny from a business was reported Feb. 5 in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Feb. 5 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Larceny of an intake hose from a residence was reported Feb. 17 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.K. Britt.
Larceny of a vehicle registration plate was reported Feb. 17 in the 1110 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Burglary/breaking & entering of a service station, theft of two rifles from a Chevrolet pickup truck and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
A deceased person was reported Feb. 17 in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Use of naloxone (Narcan) was reported Feb. 17 in the 310 block of S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Burglary/breaking & entering and theft from a motor vehicle ($27,000 in pending inventory) were reported Feb. 18 in the 300 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny was reported Feb. 18 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Overdose at hotel/motel was reported Feb. 18 in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game and credit card/automated teller machine fraud were reported Feb. 19 in the 1410 block of London Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Camden Sheriff
Stray cats picked up was reported Feb. 1 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of an illegal substance was reported Feb. 1 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Verbal dispute was reported Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Unlawful possession of marijuana was reported Feb. 2 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.