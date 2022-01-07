Elizabeth City Police
Burglary/breaking and entering were reported Jan. 4 in the 400 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Carrying concealed firearm (Ruger .380), altering/removing firearm serial number, gunshots fired were reported Jan. 4 in the 510 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of a motor vehicle valued at $500 was reported Dec. 22 in the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
A dog bite was reported Dec. 23 in the 500 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Hunting dogs on a property owner’s land was reported Dec. 23 in the 500 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Trespassing on real property, someone driving a vehicle on property not theirs, was reported Dec. 23 in the 100 block of Sawyer Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
An overdose was reported Dec. 25 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Wallet found in a roadway was reported Dec. 25 in the 200 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Larceny of a dog valued at $100 was reported Dec. 28 in the 300 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Destruction/vandalism of property, offender broke window in back door, was reported Dec. 28 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Credit card being used by unknown person was reported Dec. 29 in the 1500 block of Clubhouse Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies investigated a death reported Dec. 29 in the 100 block of Lee Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Structure fire was reported Dec. 29 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A missing person was reported Dec. 29 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Recovery of holiday card with possible fentanyl attached to it was reported Dec. 30 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction of property, someone threw rock through a window, was reported Dec. 30 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Deputies investigated a death Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Stedman Lane East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 31 in the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Communicating threats was reported Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
A cat bite was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Nixonton Loop, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 1 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Burglary and theft from a business, $35 in cigarettes, lighters and lottery tickets, was reported Jan. 1 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A dangerous dog was reported Jan. 1 in the 100 block of Sunny Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Recovery of a pill bottle with medications was reported Jan. 2 in the 600 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Deputies investigated a death Jan. 3 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Extortion/blackmail, person blackmailed into sending $25 gift card, was reported Jan. 6 in the 1300 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Camden Sheriff
Stray cats were reported Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Larceny and destruction/vandalism of property, a blowup unicorn, was reported Dec. 22 in the 100 block of Palmer Road, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/vandalism of property, a metal door handle and window was reported Dec. 22 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Injury to real property, 14 cases of damaged $50 mailboxes, was reported Dec. 22 at the following addresses: 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 Shiloh; 1200 block of N.C. 343, Shiloh; 100 block of Whispering Winds Court, Shiloh; 1300 block of N.C. 343 Shiloh; 1300 block of N.C. 343, Shiloh; 1300 block of N.C. 343 South; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh; 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh; 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh; and 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
An unidentified disturbance was reported Dec. 23 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A scam was reported Dec. 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A chicken coop fire was reported Dec. 26 in the 100 block of Shady Circle, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Larceny and theft of a motor vehicle, ATV/side by side valued at $6,000, was reported Dec. 26 on Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A lost smartphone was recovered Dec. 27 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Violation of a valid domestic protection order was reported Dec. 27 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies investigated a non-criminal death report Dec. 28 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana and drug equipment was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Roasabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.