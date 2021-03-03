Elizabeth City Police
Fraud (by stealing victim’s identity) was reported Feb. 22 in the 130 block of Chancey Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 22 in the 910 block of Jones Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Feb. 26 in the 600 block of N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Communicating threats was reported Feb. 26 in the 1210 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($50 estimated damage to residential storm doors) was reported Feb. 27 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of catalytic converters (3 with total estimated value of $450 from 3 Isuzu NPR box-style trucks with total estimated damage of $3,000) was reported Feb. 28 in the 410 block of McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Found property (iPhone valued at $1,000) was reported Feb. 28 on Holly Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (of $6 in non-alcoholic beverages from hotel) was reported March 1 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (caused by someone kicking the drywall of an interior wall while leaving the building, causing $250 in damage) was reported March 1 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Damage of property was reported March 1 in the 110 block of Walnut Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny and trespassing of real property (suspect stole items from store) was reported March 1 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Motor vehicle theft (by taking vehicle, valued at $25,000, from behind the business and leaving the property) was reported March 1 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.D. Spellman.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential door frame) was reported March 2 in the 210 block of Old Oak Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Camden Sheriff
A non-criminal death investigation was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Marlas Way, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Breaking and entering, larceny of a refrigerator, microwave oven and stove/oven and injury to real property were reported Feb. 16 in the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An animal bite was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An unspecified call for service was reported Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Beech Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Larceny was reported Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 18 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Suspicious conditions were reported Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer; C. Rollings.