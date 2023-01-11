Elizabeth City Police
Driving while impaired was reported Dec. 31 in the 420 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny (of license plate) was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny (cosmetic products valued at $200) was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Gunshots fired was reported Dec. 1 within city limits. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of city property (utility pole and wires) was reported Jan. 1 at Hoffler Street and Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Call for service was reported Jan. 1 on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 1 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property was reported Jan. 1 in the 1190 block of Bias Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Damage of property (2004 BMW, estimated damage $1,000) was reported Jan. 2 in the 710 block of S. Martin L. King Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Gunshots fired was reported Jan. 2 at Wood Street and Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies served a fugitive warrant on suspect sought by Virginia Dec. 18 in the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 22 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City.
Forgery and counterfeiting of instruments, $16,500 in business checks, was reported Dec. 22 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Simple assault, victim was hit in face by closed fist, was reported Dec. 23 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Injury to personal property, suspect threw brick through victim's vehicle windshield, was reported Dec. 25 in the 200 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to a vehicle was reported Dec. 25 in the 600 block of Egan Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone cut the lock off a shed at a farm facility, was reported Dec. 27 in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone throwing rocks at windows, was reported Dec. 27 in the 200 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Counterfeiting/forgery, someone cashed a $6,000 forged check from victim's checking account, was reported Dec. 29 in the 500 block of Pointe Vista Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone punctured victim's tire with unknown object, was reported Dec. 29 in the 200 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Contraband, 11 Nokia cellphones valued at $1,000, was recovered from Pasquotank Correctional Institution property Dec. 30. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Assault, two people assaulted each other during an argument, was reported Jan. 1 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.