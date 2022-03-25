Elizabeth City Police
Theft of motor vehicle parts (catalytic converter valued at $1,500) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2014 model automobile) were reported March 17 in the 1030 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2003 Chevy Impala, damage valued at $1,000) was reported March 17 in the 1500 block of College Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Call for service was reported March 17 in the 500 block of Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Gunshots fired was reported March 18 in the 290 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Damage to property ($1,000 damage to car door) was reported March 18 in the 120 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Concealment of merchandise (about $90 in clothing items) was reported March 18 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of $80 in grocery items was reported March 18 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Breaking & entering of residence and larceny were reported March 18 in the 1500 block of Cooke Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle was reported March 18 in the 2000 block of Eleuthera Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Gunshots fired was reported March 19 in the 490 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Lost property was reported March 19 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of a vehicle jack valued at $250 was reported March 19 in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Misdemeanor larceny of clothes and possession of stolen goods were reported March 19 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Resist, delay and obstruct a public officer was reported March 19 in the 600 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Communicating threats was reported March 19 in the 200 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm were reported March 19 in the 700 block of Richardson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Property damage to vehicle was reported March 19 on U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential windows was reported March 20 in the 1110 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Calls for service was reported March 20 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Calls for service was reported March 20 at Road and Ehringhaus streets, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.W. Marriner.
Camden Sheriff
Deputies responded to a report of communicated threats Feb. 25 in the 100 block of Gumberry Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A suspicious condition was reported Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Havenwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Deputies responded to a suicide Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Deputies conducted a welfare check Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Kestrel Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies responded to a domestic dispute Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Croom Court, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Driving while impaired was reported March 2 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Shields.
Deputies seized marijuana paraphernalia March 4 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158 and North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Vandalism of property was reported March 4 in the 100 block of Landing Way, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Deputies seized drug paraphernalia March 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Gumberry Road, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Deputies responded to a report of a deceased hospice patient March 5 in the 100 block of Palmer Road, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Deputies responded to an unspecified call for service March 7 in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
Injury to personal property and breaking and entering was reported March 7 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Second-degree trespassing was reported March 7 in the 600 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Larceny was reported March 7 in the 100 block of Woodland Way, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of a schedule VI controlled substance was reported March 7 in the 100 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A vehicle fire was reported March 8 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Larceny was reported March 8 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported March 8 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported March 9 in the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Misdemeanor marijuana possession was reported March 13 in the 100 block of Ponderosa Drive and U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
injury to personal property was reported March 14 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A domestic incident was reported March 15 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana was reported March 15 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Driving while impaired was reported March 16 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Driving while impaired was reported March 16 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A verbal disturbance was reported March 17 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 17 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Animal cruelty was reported March 19 in the 100 block of Bartlett Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Larceny of a trailer was reported March 20 in the 100 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.