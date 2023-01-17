Elizabeth City Police
Larceny was reported Jan. 6 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of a laptop (valued at $659) from specialty store was reported Jan. 6 in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny of a laptop (valued at $599) from a specialty store was reported Jan. 6 in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Property damage to automobile was reported Jan. 7 in the 1400 block of London Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Gunshots fired within city limits was reported Jan. 7 in the 900 block of Morgan Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Overdose was reported Jan. 11 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Larceny of a tag was reported Jan. 11 in the 610 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Gunshots fired within city limits was reported Jan. 11 in the 400 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Gunshots fired was reported Jan. 13 in the 400 block of A. Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of a lock box containing medication was reported Jan. 13 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Traffic accident on private property (resulting in hit & run and suspect fleeing to elude arrest) was reported Jan. 13 in the 290 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Overdose and administering of Narcan was reported Jan. 13 in the 410 block of Elcinoca Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Trespass of real property was reported Jan. 13 in the 110 block of Griggs Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 14 in the 1500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 14 in the 1010 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Camden Sheriff
Possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a motorcycle, was reported Jan. 2 in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Domestic assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and interfering with emergency communication was reported Jan. 2 in the 100 block of Pinch Gut Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Jan. 3 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Communicating threats was reported Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
An overdose was reported Jan. 4 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Possession of marijuana was reported Jan. 4 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of cocaine was reported Jan. 4 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of marijuana was reported Jan. 4 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.