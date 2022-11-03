Pasquotank Sheriff
A death investigation (EMS assistance) was reported Oct. 9 in the 2000 block of Ulster Drive. Investigating officer: L.D. James.
Elizabeth City Police
Felony larceny (of power tools and a generator with total value of $1,610) was reported Sept. 24 in the 1600 block of Lexington Drive. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Hit and run was reported Sept. 24 in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Damage to residential property was reported Sept. 25 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Misdemeanor larceny (of a generator valued at $700) was reported Sept. 25 in the 1500 block of Peartree Road. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Collision was reported Sept. 25 in the 1290 block of Park Drive. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Overdose was reported Sept. 26 in the 1240 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Found property (wallet with $50, keys, ID and assorted cards) was reported Sept. 26 in the 1210 block of Carolina Avenue. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 26 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle and larceny were reported Sept. 26 in the 130 block of Sutton Drive. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Death investigation not criminal was reported Sept. 29 in the 300 block of Griffin Street. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Safe keeping (by seizing brass knuckles and knife for safe keeping) was reported Sept. 29 in the 1150 Block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Camden Sheriff
Suicidal ideation was reported Oct. 2 in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Deputies investigated non-criminal death Oct. 4 in the 400 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Illegal dumping was reported Oct. 4 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Lost vehicle tag was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Pier Landing LP, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Animal control called to pick up stray dog was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Shipyard Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Victim suffered cat bite was reported Oct. 6 in the 200 block of Pond Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.C. Markham.
Possession of Schedule I and VI of controlled substances was reported Oct. 7 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Driving while impaired was reported Oct. 11 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Assist outside agency/mutual aid was reported Oct. 11 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Trespassing was reported Oct. 12 in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Repeated use of electronic communications to harass someone was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A domestic violation protective order seizure (defendant ordered to turn over concealed carry permit) was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession of Schedule I, II and VI of controlled substances was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Camden Sheriff
Identity theft was reported Oct. 18 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
An overdose was reported Oct. 19 in the 200 block of McPherson Road, South Mills.
Deputies seized vicious animal Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Camden.