Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and driving under the influence were reported Oct. 30 in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Stolen property offenses were reported Oct. 30 in the 490 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana and carrying a concealed gun were reported Oct. 30 in the 500 block of S. Water Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Suicide (by subject attempting to cut herself with a knife) was reported Oct. 30 in the 200 block of Charles Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (air conditioning parts valued at $5,000) were reported Nov. 4 in the 100 block of E. Burgess Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Canik TP9) was reported Nov. 4 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Drug complaint was reported Nov. 4 in the 200 block of E. Church Street. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Misdemeanor larceny (of more than $350 in grocery items) was reported Nov. 4 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Gunshots fired were reported Nov. 4 on Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Found property was reported Nov. 5 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or to cause serious injury and discharge of a firearm within city limits were reported Nov. 5 in the 800 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported Nov. 6 in the 110 block of Capital Trace. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Assault with a deadly weapon, damage to personal property and hit-and-run were reported Nov. 6 in the 900 block of S. Martin L. King Drive. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Traffic accident was reported Nov. 6 in the 900 block of Brooks Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (resulting in $30,000 damage to boat) was reported Nov. 6 in the 30 block of Camden Causeway. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Larceny of a vehicle (Cadillac Escalade valued at $5,000) was reported Nov. 6 in the 600 block of White Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Attempted suicide (by subject taking too many pills in effort to harm herself) was reported Nov. 6 in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Fictitious vehicle registration was reported Nov. 11 in the 800 block of Parsonage Street. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Camden Sheriff
Deputies investigated report of someone using firearm to euthanize deer Nov. 11 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Deputies conducted welfare check Nov. 14 in the 100 block of Community Drive, South Mills.
Deputies responded to report Nov. 14 of someone dumping trash in a parking lot in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Verbal disturbance over property was reported Nov. 15 in the 600 block of Main St., South Mills.
A domestic dispute over financial issues was reported Nov. 16 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills.
Deputies investigated someone allowing a dog to run at large, which caused a a motor vehicle collision Nov. 15 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Larceny was reported Nov. 17 in the 100 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Animal control officer discharged weapon Nov. 18 to euthanize a wounded deer in the 100 block of Rosabelle Court, Camden.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, resulting in the theft of a wallet and guitar, was reported Nov. 19 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple possession of marijuana was reported Nov. 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.