Elizabeth City Police
Breaking/entering a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle (by someone breaking into 2017 Jeep Compass and stealing $13 in U.S. currency) were reported Feb. 3 in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.A. Smith.
Theft from motor vehicle and breaking/entering a motor vehicle (by someone breaking into 2016 Hyunai Genesis and taking a cellphone valued at $1,000) were reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Damage to residential property was reported Feb. 3 in the 700 block of Adams Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Breaking and entering (by pulling door handles and opening passenger door to a pickup truck valued at $8,000) was reported Feb. 3 in the 1010 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Theft from a motor vehicle (by suspect breaking and entering a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox and stealing one credit card and one driver’s license) was reported Feb. 3 in the 1300 block of Moseley Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Motor vehicle theft (by someone stealing a three-wheeled scooter) was reported Feb. 3 in the 320 block of Paxton Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny (by someone stealing multiple personal items with estimated total value of $33,910 from a residence) was reported Feb. 5 in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Camden Sheriff
Animal cruelty was reported Jan. 21 in the 100 block of Wharf Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Jan. 22 in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 17/Landing Way, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Pasquotank Sheriff
An inmate possessing a controlled substance in a jail or prison facility was reported Jan. 13 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
Theft from a building, an edger trimmer and an air compressor, was reported Jan. 25 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 25 in the 600 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 26 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A death of a person from unknown medical causes was reported Jan. 27 in the 200 block of Reedy Creek Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 27 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Suspected overdose was reported Jan. 27 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, suspect cut catalytic converters off two vehicles, was reported Jan. 27 in the 700 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Trespassing was reported Jan. 28 in the 900 block of Ham Overman Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Jan. 28 in the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported Jan. 29 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Burglary and breaking and entering (a dirt bike was stolen from a shed) was reported Jan. 29 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Larceny of $2,465 in items that included a top-loading washer, front-loader dryer and assorted hand tools was reported Jan. 29 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Recovery of a firearm, a $50 shotgun, was reported Jan. 30 on Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Aggravated assault was reported Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories (suspects attempted to remove the catalytic converter off a vehicle) was reported Feb. 1 in the 400 block of Interpath Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Multiple instances of financial card theft were reported Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Burglary and breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism to property (weed eater stolen from shed) was reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Larceny by an employee was reported Jan. 26 in the 700 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.