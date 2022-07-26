Elizabeth City Police
Aggravated assault, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and discharging a firearm within city limits were reported July 4 in the 900 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny of a generator valued at $340 was reported July 4 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of a wallet was reported July 4 in the 400 block of W. Broad Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Towing of an abandoned vehicle was reported July 5 in the 910 block of Hunnicut Avenue. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Drug/narcotic violations was reported July 5 on S. Road Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Calls for service was reported July 9 in the 910 block of S. Martin L. King Drive. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Simple assault by two people arguing and possibly fighting was reported July 9 in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny of a case of beer from a store was reported July 9 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of nearly $360 merchandise from retail store was reported July 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Calls for service was reported July 10 in the 710 block of Adams Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of a catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was reported July 11 in the 1460 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
A lost Glock .357 handgun valued at $600 was reported July 11 in the 1210 block of Carolina Avenue. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported July 11 in the 400 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Felony breaking & entering of a service station, larceny after breaking & entering (including theft of a Ford van and $826 in cash) and larceny of a bicycle were reported July 12 in the 1320 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Motor vehicle theft of a 2011 Subaru Outback valued at $10,000 was reported July 12 in the 1320 block of N. Williams Circle. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property was reported July 12 in the 420 block of Hariot Drive. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of a private vehicle was reported July 12 in the 1300 block of Peartree Road. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Missing/endangered person was reported July 13 in the 200 block of Roundtree Drive. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny of 3 five-gallon gas containers was reported July 13 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of more than $400 in groceries was reported July 13 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny of power tools valued at $2,400 was reported July 14 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
A lost document scanner valued at $225 was reported July 14 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported July 14 in the 210 block of Ibis Way. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Towing of abandoned vehicle was reported July 15 on Main Street Extended. Investigating officer: M.W. Marriner.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported July 2 in the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City.
Trespassing on real property was reported July 5 in the 500 block of Pasquotank Station Road.
Larceny of a $1,500 bracelet was reported July 6 in the 100 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City.
Theft of an automatic weapon and ammunition from a vehicle was reported July 8 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Trespassing on real property was reported July 6 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway East, Elizabeth City.
Assault on a government official, offender grabbed prison guard by wrist, was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Center July 8. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of a ladder was reported July 9 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Larceny of a catalytic converter on a vehicle was reported July 11 in the 100 block of Tar Heel Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A dog attacking a cat was reported July 13 in the 100 block of Dorri Drive, Elizabeth City.
An overdose was reported July 12 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to a dangerous dog July 14 in the 1300 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to an abandoned dog July 14 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
A fraudulent check for $1,255 was reported July 13 in the 100 block of Northside Park Drive, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported July 14 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City.