Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($300 damage to residential door frame) was reported March 2 in the 210 block of Oldoak Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Obtaining property by false pretense (female victim’s bank account was hacked by someone who took money from account) was reported March 2 in the 900 block of Hunnicut Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Lost credit card was reported March 2 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Assault by pointing a firearm (by someone pointing what appeared to be a firearm at a school bus) was reported March 2 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Drug complaint was reported March 2 in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Shoplifting was reported March 2 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Camden Sheriff
A non-criminal death investigation was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Marlas Way, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Breaking and entering, larceny of a refrigerator, microwave oven and stove/oven and injury to real property were reported Feb. 16 in the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An animal bite was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An unspecified call for service was reported Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Beech Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Larceny was reported Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 18 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Suspicious conditions were reported Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer; C. Rollings.