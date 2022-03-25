Elizabeth City Police
Aaron Scott Smithson, 37, of the 1090 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting an $8,000 secured bond.
Sydney Maran Vernon, 22, of the 1010 block of W. Williams Circle, was arrested March 17 and was cited for one misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked, impaired revocation.
Tiaheem Lamar Ricks, 27, of the 160 block of Lassiter Lane, Sunbury, was arrested March 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Charles Samuel Figgs Jr., 37, of the 1000 block of Asbury Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Darlene Wilkes Mitchell, 61, of the 200 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and cited for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked, impaired revocation.
Amy Hunt, 25, of the 100 block of Doxey Creek Road, Currituck, was arrested March 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and injury to personal property. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Albert Will Williams, 54, of the 200 block of N. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 19 and charged with on misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jamal Jacob McClease, 26, of the 250 block of Gulfstream Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Chase Andrew Rackley, 26, of the 133 block of Waters Edge Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
James Lewis Cohen, 33, of the 12th block of Mitchell Road, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested March 1 and served a true bill of indictment for taking indecent liberties with a child.
Douglas Wayne Jones Jr., 28, of the 2400 block of Seaboard Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving or allowing a motor vehicle to be operated without registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael Wayne Britt, 49, of the 400 block of Bertha Drive, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, theft of a catalytic converter. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Nassem Kortez James, 20, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested March 2 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and consuming a malt beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shawn Houston Pope, 34, of the 1300 block of Shawboro Road, Shawboro, was arrested March 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Kandice Necole Jones, 35, of the 5500 block of Magnolia Run Circle, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while impaired. Shewas confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
David Ray Egyud, 49, of the 300 block of Surf Scoter Loop, Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Sydney Elizabeth May, 21, of the 100 block of Kings Way, Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an expired operator’s license. She was released on $1,000 unsecured bond.
Wendy Joy Wood, 50, of the 100 block of Roland Creek, Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while license revoked and driving left of center, operating a vehicle without insurance, driving a vehicle with an altered registration. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Rita Anne Alexander, 42, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for a school attendance violation.
Michael Shane Kenyon, 46, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was issued three criminal summonses for violating the school attendance law.
Victoria Virginia Brooks, 52, of the 100 block of Snowden Road, Moyock, was arrested March 6 and charged with simple assault. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Baylor Montgomery, 22, of the 16 block of Ginger Lake Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois, was arrested March 6 and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Earl Roosevelt Holland, 72, of the 4300 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested March 6 and charged with assault on a female. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Tina Marie Torres, 40, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was arrested March 6 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol in a passenger area, driving while license revoked, and speeding. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Brenda Kay Davenport, 62, of the 110 block of Gumberry Road, Camden, was arrested March 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center.
Joel Ray Haywood Owens Jr., 33, of the 110 block of Pine Street, Jarvisburg, was arrested March 8 and issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of violation of school attendance law.
Christina Maria Wilder, 33, of the 110 block of Pine Street, Jarvisburg, was arrested March 8 and issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of violation of school attendance law.
Sarah Ashley Keeton, 38, of the 100 block of Admiralty Court, Grandy, was arrested March 8 and issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count.
Samuel Tyrone Bright, 28, of the 120 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested March 8 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court (order for arrest) for driving while license revoked and speeding.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 41, no address, was arrested March 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 1st degree trespassing. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Skip Douglas Bohren, 30, of the 410 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license revoked, reckless driving and speeding. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Danielle Unique Overton, 29, of the 440 block of Snowden Road, Moyock, was arrested March 8 and charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge each of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the limit. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Joseph Wayne Riddick, 42, of the 2760 block of Archers Mill Road, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested March 8 and charged with one felony count of breaking & entering, with intent to terrorize or injure and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Micah Barriner, 41, of the 100 block of Hutton Court, Grandy, was arrested March 9 and chargedd with one felony count of a being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Edward Leroy Deaver, 45, of the 100 block of N. Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested March 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Sammy Dale Woods Jr., 37, of the 180 block of Red Dog Lane, Grandy, was arrested March 9 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, one misdemeanor count of failing to stop for a blue light and one felony count each of possession of a firearm by felon, being a fugitive from another state and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.