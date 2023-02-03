Pasquotank Sheriff
Christopher Scott Winslow, 36, of the 120 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with civil contempt of court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $218 cash bond.
Nathan Ross Teague, 35, of the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, 8, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 30 and served a warrant from Currituck County for being on school property while being a convicted sex offender. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Delton Maurice Wright Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Edge St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $300 cash bond.
Camden Sheriff
Kathryn Grace Audette, 38, of the 100 block of Baybreeze Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Walter Joseph Bolser Jr., 20, of the 500 block of Catina Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Thomas Wilson Williams, 49, of the 200 block of S. Ashe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Christopher Mark Atkins, 52, of the 500 block of W. Norfolk Road, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with possession of schedule II of controlled substances. He was confined in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Willis Ray Cowell, 34, of the 100 block of Mercer Drive, Camden, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 cash bond was set.
Lawanda Riddick-Bogues, 55, of the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 cash bond was set.
Nicholas Wayne Traynham, 29, of the 600 block of Main St., 5, South Mills, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with simple assault/affray. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Karin Maria Price, 55, of the 600 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of driving while license revoked, driving with an expired registration, and driving with an expired inspection. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Sharell Antonio Godbold, 18, of the 100 block of Damyien Arch, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
James Linwood Gurganus, 71, of the 100 block of Red Wood St., Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 23 for a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Cassie Marie Coen, 20, of the 100 block of S. Goosewing Court, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 23 and served true bills of indictment issued in Camden for felony possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and misdemeanor aggravated possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Michael David Martin Jr., 29, of the 110 block of Linden Street, Jarvisburg, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with one felony count of larceny by employee. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Michael Harry Massey Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Mustang Trail, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of probation violation. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $35,000 secured bond.
Janet Lynn Thomas, 40, of the 140 block of S. Currituck Road, Currituck, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Stevie Lynn Belote, 36, of the 120 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court on a felony charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Kyle Dwane Snowden, 30, of the 190 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.