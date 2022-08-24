Elizabeth City Police
Latoya Delisha Brockett, 32, of the 600 block of Second Street, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one felony count each of felony breaking & entering and larceny after breaking & entering, plus one misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released after posting a $6,500 secured bond.
Valerie Leary Bunch, 55, of the 1800 block of Sanford Drive, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault/affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Currituck Sheriff
Orvin Leon Sampson, 51, of the 700 block of Oakdale Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and served two Dare County warrants for arrest for injury to personal property, a warrant for arrest from Dare for assault on a female and a criminal summons from Dare for second-degree trespass.
Rodney James Brickhouse, 35, of the 100 block of Taylors Road, Currituck, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of being a sex offender and being on premises where children were located. He also was charged with failure to appear in court for a felony probation violation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Sabrina Sophia White, 52, of the 800 block of Cardinal St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge from Dare County for reckless driving with wanton disregard. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John Lee Belvin, 39, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Bryan Capric, 23, of the 40 block of Washington, Old Bridge, New Jersey, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 15 for second-degree trespassing.
Cameron Matthew Carlson, 18, of the 500 block of Carter Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Blaine Anthony Hearl, 37, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shirley Ann Kendrick, 63, of the 100 block of Mallard St., Grandy, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Cenci, 55, of the 20 block of Canal St., Sayreville, New Jersey, was served a criminal summons Aug. 15 for second-degree trespass.
Nicholos Santino Patella, 28, of the 800 block of Paris Ave., Versailles, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Leah Nicoke Levy, 39, of the 1100 block of Paramore Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 17 for second degree trespass.
Lee Michael Sherlock, 46, of the 1300 block of Malmgren Court, Norfolk, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 17 for an unspecified offense.
Andrew Robert Chambers, 31, of the 100 block of Snow Goose Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John Carlisle McNeil, 35, of the 100 block of South Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Matthew Roy Kane, 45, of the 1000 block of Gloria Ave., Durham, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
George Willis Alonzo Jr., 25, of the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with resisting a public officer and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. Bond was not available.
Nicholas Tyrone Hillard, 28, of the 15500 block of Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, maintaining a place/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.