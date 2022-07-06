Pasquotank Sheriff
Amy Morgan Hassell, 48, of the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 28 and charged with two counts of simple assault, injury to personal property, cyberstalking and second-degree trespass. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold a $2,000 secured bond.
Ronald T. Baxter, 32, of the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Kelly Helena Judge, 38, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and driving with an expired license. She was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond.
Kristopher Ashley Short, 46, of the 1200 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released on a $396 cash bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Taryn Elizabeth Crouse, 29, of the 100 block of Baxter Grove, Moyock, was arrested June 13 and served a warrant for arrest for communicating threats. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Angelo Jude Dieck, 62, of the 600 block of Poplar Branch Road, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons June 13 for simple assault.
Logan Woodrow Belcher, 38, of the 100 block of Admiralty Court, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons June 14 for simple assault.
Teresa Elizabeth Denham, 41, of the 300 block of Lake Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 14 and charge with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Steven Michael Scarbro Wilson, 18, of the 2800 block of Chartstone Court, Midlothian, Virginia, was arrested June 15 and charged with driving while impaired. A $200 secured bond was set.
Harley Dawn Dickerson, 19, of 8 Red Budd Lane, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested June 15 and charged with driving after consuming alcohol while younger than 21. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Jamie Lee Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving without liability insurance, driving without an operator’s license, a center lane violation, driving with an expired registration, driving while license revoked and expired inspection.
James Nicholas Steele, 18, of the 300 block of Little Falls St., Falls Church, Virginia, was arrested June 15 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Mary Ellen Carpio, 42, of the 100 block of Mallard Lane, Grandy, was arrested June 18 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ellis Nathaniel Ferebee, 61, of the 100 of the East Bark Lane, Nags Head, was issued a criminal summons June 18 from Pasquotank County for passing a worthless check.