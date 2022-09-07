Latoria Monique Clagon, 37, of the 100 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 38, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $200 cash bond was set. Smithson continued to be confined at Albemarle District Jail on an unrelated a charge.
Amanda Marie Patterson, 34, of the 200 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 16 for communicating threats.
Maurice Trevon Lashon Baum Jr., 30, of the 700 block of Dryridge Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods, willfully destroying crab pots, selling fish/crabs without a dealer's license, using a vessel without commercial fishing registration, use of improper crab pot bouys, using crab pots without escape rings and impeding boat access. A $4,000 unsecured bond was set.
Mark Allen Caldwell, 39, of the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Andre Darnell Lightfoot, 49, of the 300 block of Burke St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with felony first-degree burglary. A $10,000 secured bond was set. He remained confined at Albemarle District Jail.
Miguel Yasmir Williams, 32, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with communicating threats and being a fugitive from justice in another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Jolene Muller Yezdanian, 44, of the 500 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 S, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 30 and served seven true bills of indictment for felony breaking and entering forced and seven true bills of indictment for felony larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.