Elizabeth City Police
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 37, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with assault with intent to kill/no injury, failure to report an accident and driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Samuel Louis Donelson, 46, of the 6200 block of Caratoke Highway, Grandy, was issued two criminal summonses Jan. 29 lease law violations.
Howard Dodd Baker, 58, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on felony charges from Person County (obtaining property by false pretenses and failure to work after being paid). He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $32,500 secured bond.
Jacqueline Shawntae Gregory, 43, of the 140 block of Richard Shaw Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Jan. 30 for second-degree trespass.
Tyler William Bardill, 20, of the 2000 block of Angora Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with one count of breaking and entering, three counts of felony breaking and entering a vehicle in furtherance of a larceny, and larceny of something valued at less than $1,000. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Donna Marie Creeley, 61, of the 100 block of Egret Cove, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol and a right of way violation.
Preston Rolf Mertes, 29, of the 100 block of Tillie Lane, Aydlett, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, resisting a public officer, violating probation in another jurisdiction, two counts of eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, aggressive driving, reckless driving to endanger, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit, failure to heed a siren or light, driving with an expired registration, a center lane violation, unlawful use of interstate highway system and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $836,000 secured bond.
Robert James Stackhouse Jr., 40, of the 1100 block of Austin St., 202A, Corolla, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 1 for misdemeanor stalking.
Noah Conley House, 21, of the 300 block of Carolina St., La Crosse, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Ernest Lee Snow Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 1 and served with a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Sebastian James Contouris, 26, of the 100 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Justin Bradley Brown, 40, of the 200 block of Perkins Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear.
Leigha Shae White, 18, of the 100 block of Jordan Lane, Camden, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 24, of the 1600 block of Hilltop Road, Corolla, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court s required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,225 secured bond.
Andy Eugene Hairston, 56, of the 100 block of Thalia Trace Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Juan Domingo Gomez, 38, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 24, of the 1600 block of Hilltop Road, Corolla, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Kevin Scott Barnett, 52, of the 140 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with violating a valid domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.