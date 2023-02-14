Elizabeth City Police
Elizabeth Hope Adams, 32, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Amanda Marie Patterson, 34, of the 200 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,500 secured bond.
Christian Sellers, 22, of the 7300 block of Woodland Hills Road, Hickory, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with being drunk and disruptive in public and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Dominic Steven Moore, 25, of the 200 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Tamare Lashe Thomas, 28, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Patricia Ann Revelle, 34, of the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with failure to return rental property and failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 37, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with assault with intent to kill/no injury, failure to report an accident and driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
