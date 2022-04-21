Pasquotank Sheriff
Bonnie Fay Keel, 48, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 1 and charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jeffrey Leon Robinson, 37, of the 500 block of Colonial Drive, Roanoke Rapids, was arrested April 1 and charged with failure to appear in court for operating a vehicle without insurance. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Ed Townsend Malloy III, 28, of the 300 block of Old Glenwood Road, Marion, was arrested April 4 and served a grand jury indictment for malicious conduct by a prisoner. A $10,000 secured bond was set. He was returned to the custody of the state prison system.
Raymond Eugene Woodley III, 22, of the 700 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 4 and served a true bill of indictment for escaping a local jail. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Derrick ODell Nelson, 35, of the 400 block of Statesville Road, North Wilkesbow, was arrested April 4 and served a true bill of indictment for possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A $7,500 secured bond was set. He remained in the custody of the state prison system.
Kathryn Ann Willis, 24, of the 200 block of Meads Circle, Hertford, was arrested April 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Brandy Lynn Bedlow, 40, of the 200 block of N. River Road, Camden, was arrested April 11 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and driving while license revoked. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Jermel Trevon Williams, 27, of the 800 block of Washington St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested April 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Tequila La-Sha Whitehurst, 30, of the 1200 block of Winston St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 11 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Drequan Tyell Britt, 23, of the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 14 and charged with failure to appear on a child support show cause order. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Leslie Renee Heath, 40, of the 300 block of South St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons April 15 for violating the school attendance law.
Ronnie Louis Cauley Jr., 45, of the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with simple assault, larceny, assault on a female, communicating threats, and two counts of failure to appear in court as required for assault inflicting serious injury and simple assault. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $27,000 secured bond.
Trayvon Christopher Harris, 29, of the 3500 block of Frog Pond Place, Wilmington, was arrested April 18 on a fugitive warrant from Georgia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Kadaris Durrell Overton, 27, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with failure to return rental property. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Vimeshia Lynn Stanley, 28, of the 1200 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 on a fugitive warrant. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Patrick Andrew Grinston, 31, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was arrested April 19 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.